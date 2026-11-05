Special kids' creative touch adds to Diwali cheer in Ferozepur

This Diwali, little hands that often need care and support are busy spreading light and happiness in other homes. Earthen diyas and other festive items lovingly made by children with disabilities studying in government schools have become the centre of attraction at a two-day exhibition organised by the School Education Department at Dass and Brown World School.

For the young creators, the exhibition was much more than an opportunity to display their work. It gave them a chance to showcase their creativity, earn appreciation and experience the joy of creating something with their own hands. The response from visitors, including officials, teachers and social workers, was encouraging, with many purchasing the handmade products to support the children’s efforts.

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Assistant Commissioner Himanshu and District Education Officer (Elementary) Sunita Rani inaugurated the exhibition. On the occasion, Rotary Club Diamond presented special gifts and essential items to students of the Savera Special Resource Centre.

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Appreciating the children’s efforts, Himanshu said children with disabilities were equally talented and, in some cases, even more gifted. What they needed was the right opportunity and encouragement to bring their abilities to the fore.

He said the district administration was working to improve facilities for these students by arranging additional rooms, furniture and essential equipment. Plans were also underway to introduce physiotherapy services and other facilities at the Savera Special Resource Centre in the city. He interacted with the children and encouraged them to continue developing their skills.

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Sunita said several initiatives under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan were aimed at helping children with disabilities become self-reliant through education and skill development. Special camps were organised periodically, while assistive devices were provided according to each child’s needs. Vocational training and co-curricular activities also helped nurture their talents and develop their abilities.

District Coordinator (MIS) Pawan Madan said the handmade diyas and festive items also carried a message of celebrating an environment-friendly Diwali. The encouraging response from visitors and the sale of several products had given the children a boost in confidence.

The district has 55 Special Resource Centres, with around 2,500 children with disabilities registered across them, he said. Teachers help the children make the products, and the proceeds from their sale are used to provide better facilities for the same children.

For these young creators, every diya sold is more than a festive purchase. It is a gesture of appreciation, a source of confidence and a reminder that their creativity has a place in the world beyond the classroom.