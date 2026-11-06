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Home / Bathinda / Speeding bus mows down nursing student in Kotkapura

Speeding bus mows down nursing student in Kotkapura

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Balwant Garg
Kotkapura, Updated At : 05:30 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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The PRTC bus that ran over a 20-year-old nursing student.
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A 20-year-old nursing student died after being run over by a PRTC bus outside a college in Kotkapura on Thursday morning. The victim, Jashanpreet Kaur, was a student at Baba Farid Nursing College, Sandhwan, and commuted on an electric scooter.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 8.35 am when she reached the area in front of the Gandhi College for Women gate in Kotkapura. A speeding PRTC bus allegedly rammed into her scooter from behind. The collision caused Jashanpreet Kaur to fall onto the road, and a rear wheel of the bus ran over her.

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She was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Kotkapura. Doctors referred her to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

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On a complaint by the victim’s uncle, a case was registered against the bus driver, identified as Shawinder Singh of Tappa Khera village of the Lambi area in Muktsar. He is at large.

Woman, nephew die as bus hits bike in Moga

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A woman and her nephew died on the spot as a speeding bus hit their motorcycle on the Moga-Jalandhar highway. The deceased were identified as Gurwinder Kaur (37) of Pandori Aryan village and her nephew Gurinder Singh (21) of Hardiyawal village in the Zira area of Ferozepur district. Gurwinder’s eight-year-old son sustained multiple injuries in the mishap. A case has been registered against the bus driver, Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Fagan Majra village in Patiala. The suspect is on the run.

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