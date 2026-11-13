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Home / Bathinda / Sports events in 20 villages of Bathinda from tomorrow

Sports events in 20 villages of Bathinda from tomorrow

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Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 04:13 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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Volleyball and tennis ball cricket competitions will be organised in 20 identified villages of Bathinda district from November 14 to 16 under the anti-drug campaign ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh 2.0’. The villages have been divided into four clusters, with the final matches scheduled to be held at Bhokhra village on November 22 and 23.

Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Dhiman said the initiative aimed to encourage youngsters to stay away from drugs through sports. The participating teams would include local youth who had overcome addiction or were undergoing recovery. The state government would provide sports kits to all participating teams, he added.

The first cluster comprises Giana, Naseebpura, Narsingh Colony, Bhagi Bandar and Jiwan Singh Wala villages. The second includes Burj Kahan Singhwala, Kalian Sadda, Maluka and Lehra Mohabbat villages.

The third cluster comprises Burj Mansa, Pathrala, Jhumba, Ghuman Kalan and Bhai Bakhtaur villages, while the fourth includes Goniana Kalan, Harraipur, Jeeda, Ablu and Bhokhra villages.

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The winning teams will receive cash prizes of Rs 51,000, Rs 31,000 and Rs 21,000 for the first, second and third positions, respectively.

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