State aspirants hit as 10 MD, MS seats withdrawn from Mohali institute

Ten postgraduate medical seats at the Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences, Mohali, have been removed from Round 2 seat matrix of NEET-PG Counselling 2026, reducing the options available to aspirants days before the allotment of seats. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), under the Directorate General of Health Services, notified the removal of seats, stating that the seats had been “removed as per information received from NBEMS” (National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences).

All 10 seats were under the All-India quota. Two seats each have been withdrawn in five specialities — MS ENT (one from open category and one from SC), MD General Medicine (one BC and one ST), MS General Surgery (both open), MS Obstetrics and Gynaecology (one BC and one open) and MS Orthopaedics (one EWS and one SC).

Among the withdrawn seats are four open category seats and six reserved category seats, including two SC, two BC, one each from ST and EWS categories.

Dr Anupam Mahajan, nodal officer for postgraduate medical courses at the Mohali institute, said the seats had been removed because the college already had DNB seats in these specialities and admissions to those seats had been completed. The removal of the corresponding MD/MS seats was intended to avoid duplication, he said.

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Punjab has a total of 1,008 postgraduate medical seats across MD/MS, DNB and diploma courses. These include 857 MD/MS seats — 426 in government and 431 in private medical colleges — 63 DNB seats and 88 diploma seats. The MCC conducts counselling for 50 per cent of postgraduate medical seats under the All-India quota. Candidates fill and lock their choices in each round. The removal of the 10 seats leaves aspirants with fewer options at the Mohali institute.