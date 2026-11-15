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Home / Bathinda / State Cong chief calls for united fight to restore Punjab’s identity

State Cong chief calls for united fight to restore Punjab’s identity

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Tribune News Service
Barnala, Updated At : 04:47 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh in Barnala on Saturday.
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Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh on Saturday said that the ‘Pargat Singh calls for united fight to restore Punjab’s identity’ campaign was not merely a political exercise but a fight for the state’s identity, rights and future generations.

Addressing Congress leaders and workers during a meeting in Barnala as part of the campaign, he said the party was moving forward with a positive agenda instead of indulging in negative politics or merely opposing the government.

He said Punjab was once known across the country and the world for its agriculture, sports, education, industry and communal harmony. The state needs to regain its identity through new policies, fresh thinking and a clear vision, he added.

Pargat Singh said providing employment to the youth, strengthening farmers, giving a new direction to industry, improving education standards and promoting sports should be among the key priorities.

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He said the aim was to create opportunities in Punjab so that young people did not have to move abroad to fulfil their dreams.

MLA Kuldeep Singh Kala Dhillon, Mohammad Sadique, Balkaur Singh (father of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala) and other local Congress leaders and workers attended the meeting.

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