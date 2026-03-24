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Home / Bathinda / Punjab: Stolen pistol of slain kabaddi promoter Rana Balachauria recovered, one held

Punjab: Stolen pistol of slain kabaddi promoter Rana Balachauria recovered, one held

Accused arrested for robbing youth at gunpoint in Bathinda; he had gone to watch the kabaddi match and had stolen the pistol from the spot after murder

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 09:52 PM Mar 24, 2026 IST
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Bathinda police have recovered the stolen pistol of slain kabaddi promoter Kanwar Digvijay Singh, alias Rana Balachauria, who was shot dead during a kabaddi tournament at Sohana in Mohali district on December 15 last year.

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The accused has been identified as Gurmel Singh alias Jassa, a resident of Hamirgarh village and currently living in Jandanwala village here.

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He was arrested in connection with a robbery case in which a youngster was allegedly robbed of his motorcycle and mobile phone at gunpoint on Sunday evening. Gurmel’s accomplice in the crime is yet to be identified and arrested.

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According to the police, 35-year-old Hapreet Singh of Romana Ajit Singh village in Faridkot district had lodged a complaint stating that two persons had robbed him near Goniana Khurd village while he was returning from Bathinda to his village.

He identified one of the accused as Gurmel Singh, following which the police apprehended him and recovered the weapon, said a senior officer.

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During questioning, it emerged that the pistol recovered from the accused was the same weapon stolen from kabaddi promoter Rana Balachauria after he was shot dead at the tournament, he added.

The officer said Gurmel had gone to watch the kabaddi match and had stolen the pistol from the spot after the murder. “His antecedents are being verified, and efforts are on to nab his accomplice,” he said.

A case has been registered at the Nehianwala police station.

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