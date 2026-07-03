DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Bathinda / Sukhbir Badal launches wheat relief drive for rain-hit farmers in Malout

Sukhbir Badal launches wheat relief drive for rain-hit farmers in Malout

The SAD president claimed the Aam Aadmi Party had shirked its responsibility towards farmers by refusing to provide them with any compensation

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Malout/Muktsar, Updated At : 08:23 PM Jul 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal while distributing wheat among affected farmers at Gandhar village in Malout Assembly constituency in Muktsar district on Friday.
Advertisement

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal today launched the party's initiative to provide relief to farmers and farm labourers whose standing wheat crops were damaged by heavy rain and hailstorms in the recent past by distributing wheat to affected families at Gandhar village in the Malout Assembly constituency here.

Advertisement

Sukhbir claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had shirked its responsibility towards farmers by refusing to provide them with any compensation, thus the SAD had stepped up to help them in their hour of need.

Advertisement

He said, "For us, this is a 'sewa', and we will try to reach every affected family."

Advertisement

Sukhbir distributed one quintal of wheat each to 300 families on the occasion. He also expressed gratitude to the dedicated party leadership of the Sangrur, Nabha and Zira Assembly constituencies, who had collected 300 quintals of wheat for distribution in the village. He said the wheat stock would reach other affected villages within the next few days.

Sukhbir also visited a few fields to assess the plight of farmers, who alleged that they were not getting eight-hour power supply for tubewells. He claimed that the paddy crop was drying up because farmers were not receiving even two hours of regular power supply.

Advertisement

On the occasion, Sukhbir also announced that once the SAD formed the government in the state, it would provide 30 kg of flour under the atta-daal scheme at Rs 4 per kg, besides supplying pulses at Rs 20 per kg. He said the Shagun assistance for the marriage of girls from weaker sections would be increased to Rs 1 lakh and that the old-age pension would be raised to Rs 3,100 per month. He also announced that homeless families would be provided with pucca houses.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts