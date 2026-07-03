Sukhbir Badal launches wheat relief drive for rain-hit farmers in Malout

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal today launched the party's initiative to provide relief to farmers and farm labourers whose standing wheat crops were damaged by heavy rain and hailstorms in the recent past by distributing wheat to affected families at Gandhar village in the Malout Assembly constituency here.

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Sukhbir claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had shirked its responsibility towards farmers by refusing to provide them with any compensation, thus the SAD had stepped up to help them in their hour of need.

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He said, "For us, this is a 'sewa', and we will try to reach every affected family."

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Sukhbir distributed one quintal of wheat each to 300 families on the occasion. He also expressed gratitude to the dedicated party leadership of the Sangrur, Nabha and Zira Assembly constituencies, who had collected 300 quintals of wheat for distribution in the village. He said the wheat stock would reach other affected villages within the next few days.

Sukhbir also visited a few fields to assess the plight of farmers, who alleged that they were not getting eight-hour power supply for tubewells. He claimed that the paddy crop was drying up because farmers were not receiving even two hours of regular power supply.

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On the occasion, Sukhbir also announced that once the SAD formed the government in the state, it would provide 30 kg of flour under the atta-daal scheme at Rs 4 per kg, besides supplying pulses at Rs 20 per kg. He said the Shagun assistance for the marriage of girls from weaker sections would be increased to Rs 1 lakh and that the old-age pension would be raised to Rs 3,100 per month. He also announced that homeless families would be provided with pucca houses.