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Home / Bathinda / Sukhbir Badal meets GEN Zs in Moga, promises free education, Rs 25-lakh health cover If SAD comes to power

Sukhbir Badal meets GEN Zs in Moga, promises free education, Rs 25-lakh health cover If SAD comes to power

Slamming AAP, Badal said people should elect an educated CM, as a poorly read person could take Punjab nowhere

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 07:41 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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Sukhbir Badal at Guru Nanak College in Moga
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Trying to strike a chord with Gen Z, ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday evening addressed a gathering of students at Guru Nanak College here under the banner “Vibe Punjab Di”, unveiling a slew of promises aimed at the youth.

The SAD president was welcomed on stage with the title “Dhurandhar of Punjab”.

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Addressing the students, Sukhbir claimed that if his party came to power, education would be free in the state, and every resident would receive free treatment along with medical insurance cover of up to Rs 25 lakh, the cost of which would be borne by the state government.

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Taking a hard line on the drug menace, Sukhbir announced that at the very first Cabinet meeting, a decision would be taken to deny bail for 10 years to anyone arrested for drug trafficking, and the property of the accused’s entire family would be forfeited.

He also promised that 50 per cent of seats in private universities would be reserved for Punjab students. Quality education and skill development would be promoted, he said, adding that his party’s main focus would be to improve the standard of education and make Punjab an IT hub.

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Making a sarcastic reference to the academic qualifications of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Sukhbir said the people should elect an educated Chief Minister, as a poorly read and poorly educated person could take the state nowhere.

For aspiring entrepreneurs, Sukhbir announced a series of subsidies and low-interest loans for new business ventures if his party was voted to power. He claimed that a subsidy of up to 75 per cent would be provided for new schemes in agriculture, besides interest-free loans of up to Rs 10 lakh.

Targeting the AAP government over publicity spending, Sukhbir alleged that Mann had spent Rs 500 crore on hoardings and billboards to project himself as honest. “One year from now, similar hoardings and posters will come up showing the most corrupt Chief Minister of the state,” he said.

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