Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday announced that the party would introduce a self-declaration system for traders to facilitate tax compliance and supply power to industries at Rs 5 per unit if voted to power in the upcoming Assembly election.

During interactive sessions with traders and industrialists in Maur and Rampura Phul, he promised to create an atmosphere of trust by ending unnecessary inspections and harassment by government officers.

He said SAD would reintroduce the Rahat scheme, under which small traders could deposit Rs 1,000 annually. “Tax inspectors will be barred from visiting small mandis, while small industries will be freed from physical inspections and their dealings with the government shifted online,” he said.

Sukhbir also announced that Maur would be developed as a textile hub, reviving the earlier SAD government’s plan to utilise the town’s connectivity with the new Jamnagar road.

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Responding to demands raised by traders, he assured them of Rs 10 lakh each in fire, life and medical insurance cover through the GST department. He also promised to work towards restoring a 2.5 per cent commission for commission agents, ensuring timely lifting of foodgrains from rice mills and ending alleged harassment of traders by the police.

During the interactions, representatives of various associations raised issues concerning GST exemption limits, commercial vehicle taxes, marriage palace regulations, brick kiln licence fees and alleged harassment by officials of Pollution Control Board and Mining Department.

Sukhbir criticised the Congress and AAP governments for failing to attract industrial investment, claiming that the SAD government’s investment summits had brought leading industrialists to Punjab.

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He said that during the SAD government, the investment summits were attended by Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and top heads of groups like the Tata group. He said, however, that during the AAP government, comedian Kapil Sharma was made the chief guest for its investment summit.

Senior SAD leaders Janmeja Singh Sekhon, Sikander Singh Maluka, Mohit Gupta and Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal president Amit Kapoor were among those present.