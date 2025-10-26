Sukhbir Badal seeks fair probe in US truck crash case involving Gurdaspur youth
Family meets SAD chief, urges fair probe and protection of Jashanpreet Singh's rights in the case
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal has appealed for a fair investigation into the tragic eight-vehicle crash in San Bernardino County, US, involving 21-year-old Jashanpreet Singh, a baptised Sikh from Purana Shalla village in Gurdaspur district.
Jashanpreet’s family, accompanied by SAD’s constituency in-charge Kamaljit Singh Chawla, met Sukhbir Singh Badal at his Badal village residence.
Sukhbir stated that the family firmly maintained that Jashanpreet was wrongly accused of being under the influence during the crash. “They described the toxicology claims as a grave error that requires urgent review,” he said in a post on X.
The family of Jashanpreet Singh, a 21-year-old baptized Sikh from Purana Shalla village in Dinanagar, along with the Shiromani Akali Dal’s constituency in-charge Kamaljit Singh Chawla, met me today, their eyes heavy with grief yet filled with hope.
They firmly asserted that… pic.twitter.com/WB5fJJAqEm
— Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) October 26, 2025
While expressing condolences for the lives lost in the accident, Sukhbir urged US authorities to ensure a just and compassionate hearing for the young man, who is far from home.
He also appealed to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to intervene to safeguard Jashanpreet’s rights.
Sukhbir further expressed concern over images of Jashanpreet being produced in court bareheaded, calling it a violation of his Sikh identity. “Let justice prevail with mercy,” he stated.
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now