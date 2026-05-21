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Home / Bathinda / Sukhbir Badal urges voters in Muktsar town to reject Delhi-based parties in civic polls

Sukhbir Badal urges voters in Muktsar town to reject Delhi-based parties in civic polls

Badal says the SAD built the city’s civic infrastructure, which Congress and AAP failed to maintain

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 08:59 PM May 21, 2026 IST
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SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal campaigns for a party candidate in Muktsar town on Thursday.
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Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday urged people to reject all Delhi-based parties in the municipal elections, alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had failed to maintain civic infrastructure in municipal towns across the state.

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Campaigning for party candidates in Muktsar town along with former MLA Kanwarjit Singh Rozy Barkandi, Sukhbir appealed to voters not to “waste their votes” on the ruling party.

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“The AAP government will remain in power for only the next five months. During the last four-and-a-half years, it has done nothing for the people. The entire civic infrastructure in the cities is in a mess. Trade and industry are being exploited by gangsters and the government is powerless against them,” said Sukhbir.

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He added, “All civic amenities in your city, be it roads, sewerage lines or street lights, were installed by the SAD. The Congress and AAP governments have even failed to maintain this infrastructure.”

Highlighting the party’s commitment to communal harmony, Sukhbir said the SAD had always worked for all communities alike.

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Referring to former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, he said, “Badal sahib promoted all religions. If he beautified the surroundings of the Darbar Sahib, he did the same for the Durgiana Mandir, the Ram Tirath Sthal and Sri Guru Ravidas ji Temple.”

The SAD president said his party believed in maintaining direct contact with the public through initiatives such as 'Sangat Darshans' to resolve issues on the spot.

“Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has however never interacted face-to-face with the people of Muktsar,” he claimed.

Sukhbir also alleged the city had faced discrimination under both the previous Congress government and the present AAP regime, adding that the municipal elections were an opportunity for voters to teach both these parties, as well as all Delhi-based parties, a befitting lesson.

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