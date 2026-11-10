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Home / Bathinda / Sunday sees season’s highest farm fires in Faridkot, Moga

Sunday sees season’s highest farm fires in Faridkot, Moga

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 05:20 AM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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Students take out an awareness rally to highlight harmful impact of stubble burning and air pollution in Faridkot on Monday.
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Diwali day (Sunday) witnessed the highest number of farm fire incidents of the current season in Faridkot district, with 55 cases reported on November 8. The spike comes amid rising concerns over air pollution across the region.

Faridkot subdivision recorded the highest number of incidents at 28, followed by Jaito with 17 and Kotkapura with 10.

Meanwhile, Moga district also recorded its highest daily count of the season, with 73 stubble-burning incidents. Of these, 30 were reported in Moga, 22 in Kot Ise Khan, 16 in Baghapurana and five in Nihal Singh Wala.

The seasonal figures show Ferozepur leading the region with 592 farm fire incidents, followed by Faridkot and Bathinda with 406 each, Moga with 188, Fazilka with 122 and Muktsar with 113. Punjab’s overall tally has reached 4,459, including 1,152 incidents reported on Diwali day.

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Students take out rally

A day after Diwali, with haze and smog blurring visibility across Faridkot, students from a government girls’ school took out an awareness rally in the region to highlight the harmful effects of stubble burning and air pollution.

Carrying banners and placards and raising slogans, the students marched through the town’s main chowks, markets and streets. The rally was flagged off by Maninder Kaur, Principal of Mahinder Brar Sambhi PM Shri Government Girls Senior Secondary School.

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As many as 1,180 students and 50 teachers participated in the programme, jointly organised by the school and the Agriculture Department under the slogan “Parali Sambhalo – Hawa Bachao”.

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