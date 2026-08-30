Super 100 Programme of HMEL: 5 students from humble families secure seats in prestigious engineering institutes

Five meritorious students from economically weaker families have secured admission to prestigious engineering institutions, including National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jalandhar, under the National Super 100 Programme, an initiative of HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL) in partnership with Centre for Social Responsibility and Leadership (CSRL).

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Abhay Sama of Fazilka and Ajay Kumar of Abohar have secured admission to NIT Jalandhar for Electronics Engineering and Civil Engineering, respectively. Prabhjot Singh of Poohli village in Bathinda, has earned a seat in Artificial Intelligence at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar. Krishna Bai of Fazilka has been selected for Computer Science and Engineering at Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC), Ludhiana, while Bathinda’s Anmolpreet Singh will pursue Electronics Engineering at the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), Panjab University, Chandigarh.

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Selected through the National Super 100 entrance examination in 2025, the students received free residential coaching for JEE Main and JEE Advanced at the CSRL centre in Delhi. The programme provided academic guidance and an environment that helped students from poor backgrounds compete at the national level.

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Abhay comes from a family with only one acre of land and his father is suffering from a serious illness, while Prabhjot is the son of a labourer. Anmolpreet, a government-school student, was initially unaware of the JEE examination before discovering the opportunity through the programme.

Over the past four years, 14 students supported by the initiative have gained admission to leading engineering institutions, including IITs and NITs, claimed an official of the HMEL.

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He further said that 10 additional students have been selected under the programme for 11 months of free residential JEE coaching in Delhi during the 2026–27 academic session.