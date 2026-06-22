Support, opposition mark second public hearing on Malwa Canal project

The second public hearing conducted by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) on the proposed Malwa Canal project witnessed mixed reactions from farmers at the Canal Colony in Muktsar town on Monday.

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During the hearing, one section of farmers opposed the project, alleging that the canal would supply polluted water to their fields. Representatives of this group also submitted resolutions passed by several villages expressing their opposition to the project and raising concerns over the quality of water proposed to be diverted through the canal.

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On the other hand, another faction of farmers strongly supported the project, stating that they were in urgent need of canal water for irrigation. They argued that the region had been facing acute water scarcity and that the Malwa Canal would provide much-needed relief to farmers who are not getting adequate water for their fields.

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The hearing saw farmers and residents from different villages present their views before PPCB officials. While those opposing the canal demanded assurances regarding water quality and environmental safeguards, those supporting it urged the government to expedite the project, citing the water crisis.

Beant Singh Thandewala, a farmer who supported the project, said, “We are not getting adequate water for our fields. If a group is opposing the project, we will also form our own group to support it. We want water and are not bothered about its quality.”

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On the other hand, farmer leader Nirmal Singh Jasseana questioned the authorities about the quality of the water proposed to be released into the canal. “Only six or seven farmers supported the proposed canal. All the others present there opposed it,” he said.

The public hearing was part of the environmental clearance process for the proposed canal project. PPCB officials and senior officers of the district administration recorded the objections and suggestions raised during the proceedings, which will be considered as part of the project’s assessment process.

Earlier, on Friday, the PPCB had faced strong resentment and heated arguments from local farmers at the Canal Colony in Faridkot.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has claimed that this would be the first canal to be built in the state after the country’s independence, adding that it is expected to be 149 km long, 50 ft wide, and 12.5 ft deep, with a capacity of 2,000 cusecs of water, and would irrigate 2 lakh acres. It aims to irrigate three southwestern districts of the state — Ferozepur, Faridkot and Muktsar. This canal will originate from Harike headworks.