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Home / Bathinda / Suspended AAP MLA begins public outreach ahead of ’27 poll

Suspended AAP MLA begins public outreach ahead of ’27 poll

Seeks party ticket from Maur

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 04:48 AM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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Suspended AAP MLA Sukhveer Singh Maiserkhana during his public outreach programme in Maur Assembly segment on Friday.
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Suspended AAP MLA from Maur, Sukhveer Singh Maiserkhana, has stepped up his political activities by launching an outreach campaign, making it clear that he is keen to contest the upcoming Assembly elections from the seat.

Maiserkhana, who had recently cornered his own party’s government over the shortage of teachers in government schools through a live Facebook video, said he had repeatedly raised the issue with the authorities but to no avail. Talking to The Tribune over the phone on Friday, he said, “In politics, equations keep changing. I am an aspirant for the party ticket from Maur. Even in internal surveys, I am a winnable candidate. Some party leaders have also publicly said this. I am starting my public outreach programme for the upcoming elections from today.”

The MLA announced his programme under the banner ‘Mera Halqa, Mera Parivar’ (my constituency, my family), starting with tea meetings at the homes of his supporters in various villages. He shared a schedule covering 10 villages, including Burj Manshahi, Chotian, Bugran, Jethuke, Kararwala, Gill Kalan, Jawahar Nagar, Rampura village, Mandi Kalan and Dhadde.

The AAP is yet to announce its candidate for Maur. There is speculation in political circles that the party may field Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian from the constituency. Khuddian had defeated former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal from Lambi in the 2022 Assembly elections. He had also unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Bathinda, under which Maur falls.

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Besides, Navdeep Singh Jeeda, Chairman, Sugrafed, is also a ticket aspirant from Maur constituency.

Responding to the speculation, Maiserkhana said, “I am the sitting MLA and a local person. The AAP had secured the highest number of votes in the constituency during the Lok Sabha elections too.”

Asked what he would do if the party denied him the ticket, he said, “I will explore all options.”

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