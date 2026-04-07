Suspicious drones spotted over Talwandi Sabo thermal power plant; security tightened

Security was tightened around the Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL) thermal power plant at Banawala village in Mansa district following reports of suspicious drone-like objects spotted over it on Sunday night.

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According to police, the movement of the unidentified objects raised concerns, prompting immediate action by the local authorities. A search operation was conducted in and around the plant premises, but nothing objectionable was found.

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ASI Gurdeep Singh, in-charge, Behniwal police post, confirmed that despite the lack of concrete evidence, precautionary measures were taken to ensure safety.

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Mansa DSP Butta Singh Gill stated that although the presence of drones has not been officially confirmed, security in the area has been enhanced as a preventive step.

Police officials said they are maintaining heightened vigilance and monitoring the situation closely.