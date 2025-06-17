DT
SUV-truck collision leaves ASI dead, Inspector, 3 constables injured at Bathinda's Rampura Phul

SUV-truck collision leaves ASI dead, Inspector, 3 constables injured at Bathinda's Rampura Phul

The police team was coming from Patiala when their vehicle rammed into the moving truck around 3:45 am today
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda/Muktsar, Updated At : 09:40 AM Jun 17, 2025 IST
ASI Jalandhar Singh
An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) lost his life, while an inspector and three constables — all from CIA Staff-I, Muktsar — sustained injuries after their official Scorpio vehicle rammed into a moving truck at Rampura Phul in Bathinda district on the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway in the early hours today.

The accident site at Rampura Phul in Bathinda district on the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway.

The deceased has been identified as ASI Jalandhar Singh. He was travelling along with Inspector Rajbir Singh, in charge of CIA Staff-I, Muktsar, and constables Manpreet, Jagroop and Kuljit when the incident occurred opposite the Rampura Phul Sadar police station.

The injured have been admitted to a private hospital in Bathinda.

Speaking over the phone, Sub-Inspector Joginder Singh, SHO, Rampura Phul Sadar police station, said, “The police team was coming from Patiala when their vehicle rammed into a moving truck around 3:45 am today. Both the vehicles were moving in the same direction. An ASI lost his life, while four others, including an Inspector, got injured. The deceased was sitting in the navigator’s seat. The exact cause of the tragic incident is yet to be ascertained.”

Some senior police officials also visited the spot and the hospital to enquire about the well-being of the injured.

