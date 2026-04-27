Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar objects to TMC MP reciting ‘Mool Mantar’ with head uncovered

Takht Sri Damdama Sahib Jathedar Baba Tek Singh Dhanaula has taken serious note of an alleged incident involving West Bengal TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh, who reportedly recited the Sikh ‘Mool Mantar’ with her head uncovered during a recent election rally.

Advertisement

In a letter, the Jathedar urged the MP to remain mindful of Sikh religious code and traditions.

Advertisement

He stated that while respect for Gurbani is commendable, it must be accompanied by adherence to Sikh ‘maryada’, including covering the head during its recitation.

Advertisement

The MP has been advised to ensure that such an incident is not repeated in the future.