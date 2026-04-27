Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar objects to TMC MP reciting ‘Mool Mantar’ with head uncovered
In a letter, the Jathedar urged the MP to remain mindful of Sikh religious code and traditions
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Takht Sri Damdama Sahib Jathedar Baba Tek Singh Dhanaula has taken serious note of an alleged incident involving West Bengal TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh, who reportedly recited the Sikh ‘Mool Mantar’ with her head uncovered during a recent election rally.
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In a letter, the Jathedar urged the MP to remain mindful of Sikh religious code and traditions.
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He stated that while respect for Gurbani is commendable, it must be accompanied by adherence to Sikh ‘maryada’, including covering the head during its recitation.
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The MP has been advised to ensure that such an incident is not repeated in the future.
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