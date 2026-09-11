Tanker carrying 22,000 litres of suspect desi ghee seized in Kotkapura

The Health Department carried out a major crackdown after seizing a tanker carrying nearly 22,000 litres of suspect desi ghee, acting on a tip-off.

The tanker had arrived from Greater Noida and was headed to a desi ghee factory located on Faridkot Road in Kotkapura for supply.

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A departmental team collected samples from the tanker and sent them to a laboratory for testing. Further action will be taken on the basis of the report.

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According to information, Intelligence Wing of GST Department had received a tip-off that a tanker carrying suspect desi ghee was on its way from Greater Noida to Kotkapura. GST Department alerted Health Department, after which a team led by Food Commissioner Amit Joshi reached Kotkapura from Chandigarh on Thursday night.

The Chandigarh team, along with a local team led by Faridkot Food Safety Officer Navdeep Singh Chahal, seized the tanker on its arrival at the desi ghee factory on Faridkot Road. Samples were subsequently collected and sent for laboratory examination.

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Confirming the action, Food Safety Officer Navdeep Singh Chahal said the tanker contained approximately 22,000 litres of suspect desi ghee and that samples had been sent to the laboratory for testing. He said the report was expected soon and further action would be taken as per rules based on its findings. The tanker remains in the department’s custody.