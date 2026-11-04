Teenager dies as bus on wrong side hits bike

A teenage boy was killed when a PRTC bus, allegedly being driven on the wrong side, hit his motorcycle near the Balluana toll plaza on the Bathinda-Malout road on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Sukhmandeep Singh, a resident of Karamgarh Sattran village.

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Sources said he was returning home after attending tuition classes at Balluana when the bus allegedly rammed into his motorcycle, killing him on the spot.

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The bus driver allegedly fled the scene with the vehicle after the accident but was later arrested by the police.

Angered by the incident, the victim’s family members and villagers staged a protest, placing the body on the road and demanding strict action against the driver. The protest disrupted traffic on the Bathinda-Malout road.

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Later, a police team reached the spot and assured the protesters that necessary action would be taken.

Meanwhile, another motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run near Bhokhra village on the Bathinda-Goniana road on Monday night. Volunteers of Sahara Jan Sewa, an NGO, shifted the unidentified victim’s body to the hospital mortuary.