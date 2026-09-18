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Home / Bathinda / Tension in Mansa village over 14-acre land possession after court verdict

Tension in Mansa village over 14-acre land possession after court verdict

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 07:59 PM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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Farmers clash over possession of land in Mansa village
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Tension prevailed at Tamkot village throughout Friday as two groups clashed over the possession of nearly 14 acres of agricultural land, following a court verdict in favour of those seeking its possession.

A large police contingent was deployed at the spot, where one group comprised residents of Tamkot village -- who had been reportedly cultivating the land for over 100 years -- while the other comprised residents of neighbouring Ralla village seeking possession following the court order.

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The groups clashed, leaving a farmer injured with a cut on his arm. The police later detained several people. A former Sarpanch said most of those detained were released, while eight remained in custody.

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Police said their team had reached the spot as the civil administration was to hand over possession of the land to the successful litigants.

Hirke farmers stage half-naked march, seek measurement of disputed panchayat land

Meanwhile, farmers protesting over a panchayat land dispute at Hirke village staged a protest outside the Jhunir police station, took out a half-naked march and blocked the Mansa-Sirsa road.

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Farmer leaders alleged that eight farmers were booked recently following political intervention while they were protesting over the dispute. They sought the measurement of around two acres of panchayat land, allegedly being cultivated by the village Panchayat.

Farmer leader Malook Singh Hirke said they had approached the district administration and police for measurement of the land. The police, however, said the case was registered as per law and denied political intervention.

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