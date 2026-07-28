Tension in Muktsar village after Gutka Sahib found desecrated, minor apprehended

Tension prevailed at Kotbhai village in the Gidderbaha Assembly segment of Muktsar district on Tuesday after a Gutka Sahib, allegedly stolen from a gurdwara on Monday evening, was recovered in a desecrated condition.

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The incident came to light on Tuesday morning when the gurdwara ‘granthi’ arrived to perform ‘nitnem’ and found the Gutka Sahib missing. He informed the gurdwara management committee, which alerted the police.

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During the investigation, the torn binding of the Gutka Sahib was recovered from a dung heap, while the scripture itself was found buried inside a nearby house. This triggered anger among local residents and Nihangs.

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Gidderbaha DSP Jatinder Singh said a minor boy had been apprehended in connection with the incident. “The torn binding was recovered from a dung heap, while the Gutka Sahib was found buried inside a house. A minor has been taken into custody and further investigation is underway. An FIR has been registered under Sections 299 and 305 of the BNS and Section 5 of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act,” the DSP said.

Meanwhile, a large number of Nihangs gathered in the village and later reached the Kotbhai police station, demanding action against members of the gurdwara management committee. Some members of the local committee were also present but declined to speak to the media.

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Nirmaljit Singh, manager of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Muktsar, said a team of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) had been deputed to the village to ascertain facts and coordinate with the local management committee.

“The Gutka Sahib was stolen on Monday evening. The theft came to light when the ‘granthi’ arrived for ‘nitnem’ on Tuesday morning. CCTV footage was examined, the suspect was identified, and the police subsequently took the accused into custody,” he said.

Muktsar SSP Abhimanyu Rana said, “The accused boy had tried to steal money from the donation box and later took away the Sundar Gutka Sahib and desecrated it. The boy has been taken into custody and a case has been registered. The situation is under control. The accused boy’s family originally belongs to Rajasthan.”