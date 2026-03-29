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Home / Bathinda / Thieves lock several homes, then target lone house in Bathinda

Thieves lock several homes, then target lone house in Bathinda

Residents wake up trapped as burglars ransack vacant home in Balla Ram Nagar

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 05:41 PM Mar 29, 2026 IST
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CCTV grab of a thief locking a house from outside at Balla Ram Nagar in Bathinda on Saturday.
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In an unusual theft, burglars first locked several houses in a street from outside before breaking into one house, leaving residents stunned.

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 The incident occurred at Street No. 10/21 in Balla Ram Nagar, where three unidentified youths arrived on a motorcycle around midnight on Saturday.

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 To avoid any interruption, the thieves quietly moved from house to house, tying doors with ropes and wires and jamming latches with tools with an aim that even if someone heard a noise, they would not be able to step out.

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 After “securing” the area, the burglars targeted a house whose owners were away. They broke open the main gate and ransacked the rooms, leaving belongings scattered.

 The crime came to light in the morning when residents found themselves locked inside. The CCTV footage of the alleged incident has gone viral on social media, and the police have launched a probe.

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 Major Singh, SHO, Thermal police station, said, “A theft incident has occurred, but the exact losses are yet to be assessed. The family is out of town and yet to return.” He, however, claimed that there was no such CCTV footage showing thieves locking other houses in the street.

 Sonu Maheshwari, a social activist, said, “This is a first-of-its-kind incident in the city, where thieves locked several houses and then targeted one. On one hand, the police claim that PCR patrolling has been increased, but on the hand such incidents are occurring. Further, I have learnt that the same thieves later targeted an apparel shop in Ganesha Basti, burgling goods worth about Rs 1.5 lakh.”

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