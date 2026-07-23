Three booked for Rs 1.47 crore bank loan fraud in Bathinda

The police have booked three persons for allegedly defrauding a bank of Rs 1.47 crore by obtaining loans on the basis of forged salary slips and other fake documents.

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The case has been registered on the complaint of the Chief Manager of the bank’s cantonment branch.

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According to the FIR, the accused allegedly used the bank accounts of 10 persons and submitted forged salary slips and other fabricated documents to secure loan approvals, causing a loss of about Rs 1.47 crore to the bank during 2023-24.

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The accused have been identified as Harvinder Singh of Hoshiarpur district, Surinder Kumar of Gidderbaha in Muktsar district and Ravinder Singh of Bathinda.

The complainant alleged that the three acted in connivance to mislead bank officials and get the loans sanctioned on the basis of forged documents.

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The Bathinda Cantonment police said a case under various sections of the BNS had been registered and that they were yet to get the bank records.