DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Bathinda / Three booked for Rs 1.47 crore bank loan fraud in Bathinda

Three booked for Rs 1.47 crore bank loan fraud in Bathinda

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 04:54 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The police have booked three persons for allegedly defrauding a bank of Rs 1.47 crore by obtaining loans on the basis of forged salary slips and other fake documents.

Advertisement

 The case has been registered on the complaint of the Chief Manager of the bank’s cantonment branch.

Advertisement

According to the FIR, the accused allegedly used the bank accounts of 10 persons and submitted forged salary slips and other fabricated documents to secure loan approvals, causing a loss of about Rs 1.47 crore to the bank during 2023-24.

Advertisement

 The accused have been identified as Harvinder Singh of Hoshiarpur district, Surinder Kumar of Gidderbaha in Muktsar district and Ravinder Singh of Bathinda.

 The complainant alleged that the three acted in connivance to mislead bank officials and get the loans sanctioned on the basis of forged documents.

Advertisement

 The Bathinda Cantonment police said a case under various sections of the BNS had been registered and that they were yet to get the bank records.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts