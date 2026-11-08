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Home / Bathinda / Three men die as bike, tractor-trailer collide head-on in Mansa

Three men die as bike, tractor-trailer collide head-on in Mansa

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Archit Watts
Mansa, Updated At : 05:54 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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A pall of gloom descended on Jaurkian village here after three men from the village were killed when their motorcycle collided with a tractor-trailer loaded with paddy stubble bales on Friday night.

The accident took place around 8.30 pm on the road between Jaurkian and Natheha villages, turning the festive atmosphere in the village ahead of Diwali into one of grief and mourning.

According to village residents, Amritpal Singh (25) and Harbhajan Singh (26) were returning to their village on a bike after work when Balwinder Singh, alias Bogha (30), who was also returning from work, took a lift from them at Natheha village. The trio worked at different places in Bathinda district.

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As they approached their village, their motorcycle collided with a tractor-trailer coming from the opposite direction. All three sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them dead.

The village residents alleged that the tractor-trailer driver fled the spot immediately after the accident.

Inspector Balvir Singh, SHO of Jaurkian police station, said, “Three persons lost their lives in a road accident involving an overloaded tractor-trailer. The driver, Jaswant Singh of Jatana Khurd village, managed to flee. We are making efforts to nab him.”

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Village residents said the deceased belonged to poor families and that two of them had recently married. They said Amritpal’s wife was eight months pregnant, while Balwinder had three daughters and a son.

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