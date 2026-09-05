Three of four units of thermal plant at Lehra Mohabbat in Bathinda functional, generation rises to 620 MW

Amid protests by farmers in this region demanding adequate power supply for paddy fields, three of the four units of the Guru Hargobind Thermal Plant (GHTP) at Lehra Mohabbat village here have become operational, taking the plant’s generation to around 620 MW.

Farmers have been protesting against inadequate power supply for the past about a week, saying they were getting only three to four hours of electricity for running tubewells, making it difficult to meet the irrigation requirements of paddy fields.

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The 920-MW thermal plant was earlier operating with only one functional unit, while the remaining three had remained non-functional for nearly three weeks. The third unit was made operational on Friday, substantially improving the plant’s generation.

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The strike by outsourced workers at the plant was mainly blamed for the disruption in operations of the plant. The workers have been demanding direct engagement with the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), instead of being employed through contractors.

With three units now operational, it is expected to provide some relief to the power supply situation.

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Sources in the GHTP said that the focus was now on restoring the fourth unit so that the plant can return closer to its full capacity and further ease the pressure on the power supply system.