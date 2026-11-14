Three surrender in Moga court over firing that killed 2 cousins

Three men, described by police sources as key suspects in the October 25 Angadpura firing, surrendered before the police at the Moga district court complex today. The case involves the killing of two cousins Gagan Jindal and Sahil Jindal.

The three have been identified as Arun Kumar of Moga, Hardeep Singh and Shanmpreet alias Raju of Samalsar. The City South police arrested them at the court complex and produced them before Chief Judicial Magistrate Mamta Kakkar.

Their counsel, Gurmel Singh, said the police suspected the trio of having carried out the attack, but their names do not figure in the FIR, yet the police had been harassing their family members.

This, he said, was why they chose to surrender. He added that an application has been moved in court expressing apprehension that the accused could be killed in an “encounter”. It seeks videography of every proceeding wherever the police take them.

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The police have not commented on the allegations, saying the involvement of these accused in the murder case is under investigation.

The case relates to the firing in Moga’s Angadpura locality late on the evening of October 25, when assailants in a black, tinted-glass Mahindra Scorpio opened fire on a group sitting outside a shop and fled. Gagan Jindal (35) and Sahil Jindal (40) died, while Raghav and Somnath Jindal were seriously injured and were treated at a local hospital.

The police have booked 25 persons in the case, of whom 20 had been arrested before today’s surrender. A case was registered on the statement of the injured Somnath Jindal.

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The police have said preliminary investigation points to an old personal rivalry. The family, however, maintained that they had no known enmity with anyone, according to Manish Jindal, brother of the deceased.