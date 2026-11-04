Tiny tots display sporting spirit at Bathinda school

Silver Oaks School on Bibiwala Road organised a sports day for kindergarten students from Nursery to Class II on Tuesday, celebrating fitness, fun and participation.

The event was attended by Prashant Singla, Deputy Commissioner in the Customs wing of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, New Delhi, and an alumnus of the school, as the chief guest. School Chairman Inderjit Singh Brar was also present.

Advertisement

The young participants enthusiastically took part in various activities, including passing the ball and the three-legged race.

Advertisement

The celebrations concluded with a Bhangra performance titled ‘Challe Di Chankaar, Bhangre Di Bahaar’, followed by the National Anthem.