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Home / Bathinda / To reduce urea dependence, green ammonia trial begins on 110 acres of wheat in Bathinda

To reduce urea dependence, green ammonia trial begins on 110 acres of wheat in Bathinda

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 04:25 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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A pilot demonstration of green ammonia use in wheat cultivation at Mehla Sarkari village in Bathinda.
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Scientists have begun testing a new fertiliser technology, green ammonia, on wheat crops in Bathinda to assess its potential as an alternative to urea, which is commonly used by farmers to promote crop growth.

The initiative began on November 2 at Mehma Sarkari village under the guidance of Punjab Agricultural University’s Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Bathinda. So far, the technology has been demonstrated on around 110 acres of farmland in the district.

The project is being jointly implemented by the Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ATARI), Zone-I, Ludhiana, under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), and KVK, Bathinda.

Green ammonia is being explored as an alternative source of nitrogen for crops. Nitrogen is an essential nutrient that supports plant growth and development. Farmers generally supply it through fertilisers such as urea.

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Under this technology, special machines are used to inject green ammonia about 15 cm below the soil surface. This is expected to help crops absorb nitrogen more efficiently and reduce fertiliser wastage.

Scientists are studying how effectively the technology supplies nitrogen to wheat plants and whether it improves crop growth and yield. Its impact on soil health is also being assessed.

Gurdeep Singh, Deputy Director (Training) at KVK, Bathinda, said the growing demand for nitrogen in agriculture made it important to explore new ways of supplying nutrients to crops. He said the KVK was conducting research and field demonstrations to assess how effectively green ammonia could meet the nitrogen requirements of crops.

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If the results are encouraging, the technology could help farmers reduce their dependence on urea in the future, he said.

Meanwhile, Tejbir Singh Buttar, Assistant Professor of Soil Science at KVK, Bathinda, said good farming was not just about increasing crop production but also about maintaining soil health and protecting natural resources.

He also explained the objectives of the ‘Khet Bachao Campaign’ and urged farmers to protect soil fertility by using fertilisers in the recommended quantities.

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