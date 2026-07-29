Toddler dies after falling into village pond

A three-year-old boy allegedly died after falling into a pond at Kotbhai village in the Gidderbaha Assembly segment in Muktsar district on Tuesday evening. His body was fished out later last night.

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The boy’s father Bhupinder Singh is a daily-wager. Some village residents said the child was born after the family’s long wait, but tragically lost his life while playing near his residence.

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Notably, the family had been searching for the boy after he suddenly went missing on Tuesday evening.

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Meanwhile, the diver who recovered the body appealed to the authorities to install railings or construct boundary walls around village ponds.