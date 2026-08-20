Tribune Impact: Punjab Human Rights Commission takes suo motu notice of Barnala water-tank protest

The Punjab State and Chandigarh Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of a report that appeared in The Tribune, titled ‘3 women climb atop water tank, seek action in sexual abuse cases’, and has sought a report from the Barnala SSP a week before the hearing in the matter on October 27.

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Three women had climbed atop a 60-foot-high water tank adjacent to the District Administrative Complex in Barnala on Wednesday, alleging sexual exploitation by three men on the pretext of marriage, and police inaction.

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They had threatened to jump from the water tank unless the police registered cases against the men they had accused.

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Later, the police registered three FIRs on the basis of their complaints, following which the women came down after almost nine hours.

Meanwhile, the Commission, comprising Chairperson Justice Sant Parkash, Member Justice Gurbir Singh and Member Jitender Singh Shunty, took cognisance of the report.

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The Commission has also directed that a copy of its order and the complaint be sent to the Barnala SSP for compliance and to the Special DGP, Human Rights, Punjab, for information.

The proceedings have been registered as a complaint.