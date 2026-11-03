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Home / Bathinda / Truck driver held with 20 kg opium in Barnala

Truck driver held with 20 kg opium in Barnala

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Archit Watts
Barnala, Updated At : 04:25 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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The Barnala police arrested a truck driver after recovering 20 kg of opium from his vehicle, which was also impounded.

The suspect, identified as Mangal Ram, a resident of Jalandhar district, was intercepted on the Barnala-Moga highway on Saturday following a tip-off received by the CIA staff.

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Barnala SP Bal Krishan Singla said the police had received information that the suspect was allegedly operating a drug trafficking network and procuring poppy husk and opium from other states for supply in Punjab.

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“Acting on the tip-off, a police team set up a checkpoint on the Moga bypass and intercepted a truck. During a search, 20 kg of opium was recovered from the vehicle’s cabin. The truck was carrying a stock of a lentil,” the SP said.

A case has been registered at the Barnala City police station under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

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The police said further interrogation was underway to establish the links of the alleged drug trafficking network and identify other persons involved in it.

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