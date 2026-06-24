Twin petrol bomb incidents rock Bathinda during CM Mann’s stay; 5 apprehended in one case

While Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann was staying overnight in Bathinda on Monday, the city witnessed not one, but two alleged petrol bomb incidents.

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Besides the attack on a homoeopathic clinic on Mela Ram Road, opposite the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office, another alleged incident involving petrol bombs, stone pelting and attacks on several houses was reported at Amarpura Basti.

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The incidents occurred despite heightened security and police alertness owing to the CM’s stay at the VVIP Lake View Guest House.

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In Amarpura Basti, several residents alleged that around 15 armed men targeted multiple houses, damaged CCTV cameras and injured a youth during the attack. The attackers reportedly abused residents and threatened further violence after being released on bail.

Locals claimed the violence was linked to a complaint filed against some drug peddlers about two months ago.

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Babbu Khan, whose house was among those attacked, said his son sustained injuries and property was damaged. He alleged that the attackers openly challenged residents to approach the police.

Another youth claimed that the accused had circulated a video threatening to cut off his arm. Several elderly residents said they were frightened.

Bathinda (City) SP Narinder Singh said a case had been registered at the Canal Colony police station and four accused have been arrested, while a juvenile has been apprehended.

Meanwhile, DSP (City-I) Amritpal Singh Bhaati claimed that the incident was not related to drug peddling activities, but due to an old enmity.

Meanwhile, in the petrol bomb attack on a homoeopathic clinic on Mela Ram Road, no arrests have been made so far.

The CCTV footage reportedly showed two youths, one of them with his face covered, carrying out the attack.

Following the incidents, leaders of the AAP, BJP and Congress jointly held a press conference at Dr Tarsem Garg’s clinic, demanding a fair and speedy investigation.

AAP MLA Jagroop Singh Gill, former BJP MLA Sarup Chand Singla and former Congress district president Ashok Kumar were present.

Dr Tarsem Garg’s wife, Rajni Jindal, claimed she received a WhatsApp call from a foreign number in which the caller identified himself as Shahzad Bhatti before disconnecting and later sending two messages. She had recently contested the municipal council elections as a BJP candidate.

A senior police officer said they had some leads and were trying to trace the accused.