Two bikers seriously injured due to Chinese thread in Punjab’s Abohar

Two bikers were seriously injured in separate accidents on Tuesday evening in Gidderanwali village on the Sriganganagar road in Abohar, due to Chinese thread. However, the administration claimed that no Chinese thread was found during raids at kite selling and grocery shops.

According to reports, 45-year-old Bhala Ram and another person were seriously injured in the incidents. Bhala Ram, along with his 22-year-old son Sanjay, was going to his village Maujgarh on a bike. Near Gidderanwali, they witnessed a biker hit and injured by a Chinese thread. Seconds after the incident, the same thread, flowing in the air, wrapped around Bhala Ram’s neck, causing serious injuries to his neck and hand.

The injured Bhala Ram was admitted to a government hospital in Abohar, while the other injured biker was taken to a private hospital by his family.

Advertisement

Social activist Vipan Sharma said that the incident highlights the ongoing danger of Chinese thread, which continues to be used despite a legal ban.