Two Class 6 students in Faridkot barred from school after boarding bus to Chandigarh without informing parents

Two Class 6 students of a private school here were barred from attending classes after they boarded a bus to Chandigarh without informing their parents or the school, with the mother of one of the students now approaching higher authorities, seeking urgent intervention to save her son’s academic year.

In her written complaint, the widow, a resident of Baba Farid Street, said her 12-year-old son and a classmate had left home without informing anyone and boarded a bus to Chandigarh, but were traced safely around 11.30 pm the same night. She said she fully acknowledged the seriousness of her son’s conduct, had counselled him firmly, and was willing to cooperate with any reasonable disciplinary measure, counselling or undertaking that the school might require.

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However, she alleged that the school authorities subsequently refused to allow her son back on the premises or to continue his studies, and twice declined her personal request that he at least be permitted to appear for his ongoing half-yearly examination under special supervision.

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She said no formal written expulsion or withdrawal order had been issued to her and that she had not voluntarily withdrawn her son from the school. She runs a clothing business and has been raising her son alone since her husband died about two years ago. She claimed her son was academically sound, generally scoring 80 to 90 per cent, and said she had spent about a fortnight trying unsuccessfully to secure admission for him in another CBSE-affiliated school, citing both non-availability of seats and the financial burden of a fresh admission.

The complainant said she remained unaware of what had prompted her son to take such a step and urged the authorities to examine the matter sympathetically rather than treating it solely as an act of misconduct, expressing concern that if the child was made to feel he had “ruined his entire career and future”, he could be pushed to take some other wrong step. She appealed to the authorities to ensure her son’s education was not interrupted, to direct the school to allow him to appear in his ongoing examinations, to examine whether he could continue at the same school subject to reasonable disciplinary conditions, and failing that, to help secure alternative placement for him without loss of the academic year.