2 damaged saroops of Guru Granth Sahib found in abandoned Bathinda house, case registered

Two damaged ‘birs’ (saroops) of Guru Granth Sahib were found lying unattended in a house on Sucha Singh Numberdar Street in Bathinda on Wednesday. The owners of the house have reportedly been living abroad for about 30 years.

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The matter came to light after a group of Nihangs received information that the holy scriptures were lying in a damaged condition inside the abandoned house. They visited the spot, inspected the premises, and informed the police.

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During the search, police also recovered four weapons from the house. According to officials, the weapons appear to be licensed and their legal status is being verified as part of the investigation.

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DSP Amritpal Singh Bhaati said a case has been registered against the owners of the house and an investigation is underway. He added that caretakers of the house were living on the first floor.