Two get life term in 2019 Abohar boy murder case

The Fazilka Sessions Court has sentenced two persons to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on them in the sensational 2019 kidnapping and murder case of a minor boy, Arman Sandhu, in Abohar.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ajit Pal Singh convicted Sunil Kumar and Pawan Kumar under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after the prosecution successfully established their involvement in the crime.

Arman, son of a businessman, was playing outside his house with other children when he was kidnapped by the accused, who were known to his family. The accused took the child to a place where their accomplice was waiting in a car. Arman was subsequently shifted to a house, where the kidnappers allegedly demanded a ransom of Rs 2 crore from his family.

When the child could not be traced, his family and locals staged protests, putting pressure on the police to intensify the investigation. Following a public outcry, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to crack the case.

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During the investigation, the accused were arrested and the child’s body, which had been buried by them, was recovered on the basis of their disclosures.

The investigation revealed that the accused had strangulated the child to death after failing to secure the ransom amount. They also feared that the child might identify them.

After examining the evidence presented by the prosecution, the court held both accused guilty and awarded them life imprisonment, besides imposing a fine of Rs 5 lakh each. They will have to undergo further imprisonment in case of non-payment of the fine.

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The case was registered at City-2 police station, Abohar, on October 18, 2019, under Sections 302, 365, 364, 387, 201 and 34 of the IPC.