Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Bathinda / Two get life term in 2019 Abohar boy murder case

Two get life term in 2019 Abohar boy murder case

article_Author
Praful Chander Nagpal
Fazilka, Updated At : 05:04 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The two accused. File
Advertisement

The Fazilka Sessions Court has sentenced two persons to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on them in the sensational 2019 kidnapping and murder case of a minor boy, Arman Sandhu, in Abohar.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ajit Pal Singh convicted Sunil Kumar and Pawan Kumar under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after the prosecution successfully established their involvement in the crime.

Arman, son of a businessman, was playing outside his house with other children when he was kidnapped by the accused, who were known to his family. The accused took the child to a place where their accomplice was waiting in a car. Arman was subsequently shifted to a house, where the kidnappers allegedly demanded a ransom of Rs 2 crore from his family.

When the child could not be traced, his family and locals staged protests, putting pressure on the police to intensify the investigation. Following a public outcry, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to crack the case.

Advertisement

During the investigation, the accused were arrested and the child’s body, which had been buried by them, was recovered on the basis of their disclosures.

The investigation revealed that the accused had strangulated the child to death after failing to secure the ransom amount. They also feared that the child might identify them.

After examining the evidence presented by the prosecution, the court held both accused guilty and awarded them life imprisonment, besides imposing a fine of Rs 5 lakh each. They will have to undergo further imprisonment in case of non-payment of the fine.

Advertisement

The case was registered at City-2 police station, Abohar, on October 18, 2019, under Sections 302, 365, 364, 387, 201 and 34 of the IPC.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts