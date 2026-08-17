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Home / Bathinda / Two held in Malout firing case

Two held in Malout firing case

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Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 12:42 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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Muktsar police have arrested two alleged shooters in connection with a firing incident in Malout on July 22, which police said was carried out as part of an extortion attempt.

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Two motorcycle-borne men had allegedly opened fire at a house in Star City Colony. The owners, who live in Delhi, were not present at the time. A gardener reported the incident, following which an FIR was registered under relevant provisions of the BNS and Arms Act.

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During the investigation, police added provisions related to extortion, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy.

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Police said the investigation indicated that the alleged conspiracy was hatched by Gurjant Singh alias Janta of Kharar, who is currently living in Australia. The arrested accused have been identified as Nigam alias Deva of Gamri village in Sonipat district, Haryana, and Ravinder alias Binder of Khanpur Kalan village, also in Sonipat district. Both were arrested from Gurugram on Friday and were allegedly the main shooters.

Police are questioning them to recover the weapon and motorcycle allegedly used in the crime and identify other persons involved.

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