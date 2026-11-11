Two history-sheeters injured in Moga encounter

Two history-sheeters, both residents of Moga, were injured in an exchange of fire with the police on a link road connecting Mehna with Nathuwala Jadid in the district. The two allegedly fired at a police party when they were signalled to stop.

According to the police, a team from the Mehna police station was on patrol when it signalled two youths riding a motorcycle to stop. Instead of stopping, the duo tried to speed away and allegedly opened fire at the police party. The police retaliated, and both suspects sustained bullet injuries to their legs.

The injured were identified as Gursewak Singh and Akashdeep Singh. They were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Moga. Two pistols and the motorcycle were recovered from the spot. Senior police officials reached the spot after the incident. Five rounds were fired between the police and the suspects during the encounter.

Moga SSP Sartaj Singh Chahal, who visited the spot, said criminal cases had already been registered against both accused.