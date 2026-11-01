Two ministers, all four Ferozepur seats missing from first list of AAP candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party’s first list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections, released on Saturday, has left several political questions unanswered in eight districts of Malwa — Muktsar, Bathinda, Barnala, Mansa, Fazilka, Faridkot, Ferozepur and Moga. Neither of the two Cabinet ministers from these districts, both representing constituencies in Muktsar, figures on the first list. Muktsar is politically significant and the home district of the Badal family.

The list has also drawn attention to the complete absence of Ferozepur district, with none of its four Assembly constituencies figuring in the first round of announcements.

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Among the prominent party functionaries from the region, only Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and AAP Chief Whip Baljinder Kaur have been named. Sandhwan has been fielded from Kotkapura and Baljinder Kaur from Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda district, a seat she has represented since 2017, after losing her maiden electoral contest in a 2014 bypoll.

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The uncertainty is particularly evident in Muktsar district, where the candidature of two sitting Cabinet ministers — Gurmeet Singh Khuddian from Lambi and Dr Baljit Kaur from Malout — remains undecided.

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Political circles are abuzz with speculation that the party may field Khuddian’s nephew Randhir Singh Dhira from Lambi, the home turf of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal. Gurmeet Khuddian, who defeated former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal by a margin of 11,396 votes, could be shifted to a neighbouring district.

In Malout, Dr Baljit Kaur is so far considered the AAP’s strongest candidate, say party insiders. The party has named sitting MLA Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar as its candidate from Muktsar but is yet to announce candidates for Lambi, Malout and Gidderbaha.

Notably, Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon is the sitting MLA from Gidderbaha. He defeated Amrita Warring, wife of then Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, in the 2024 bypoll by a margin of 21,969 votes. The bypoll was necessitated after Raja Warring was elected as MP from Ludhiana. Ferozepur district, meanwhile, has found no representation in the first list. The candidates for Ferozepur City, Ferozepur Rural, Zira and Guru Har Sahai are yet to be announced.

The candidature of sitting MLA Fauja Singh Sarari from Guru Har Sahai remains uncertain. Sarari resigned from the Cabinet in January 2023 after an audio clip, in which he was allegedly heard discussing an extortion deal, triggered a controversy. At present, AAP MLAs represent all four Assembly constituencies in the district — Ranbir Singh Bhullar (Ferozepur City), Rajneesh Kumar Dahiya (Ferozepur Rural), Fauja Singh Sarari (Guru Har Sahai) and Naresh Kataria (Zira). Gangster-turned-politician Gurpreet Singh Sekhon, who joined the AAP in September this year, is also politically active in Zira.

The party has announced candidates for all four constituencies in Moga district, reposing faith in all its sitting MLAs. Manjit Singh Bilaspur has been fielded from Nihal Singh Wala, Amritpal Singh Sukhanand from Bagha Purana, Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora from Moga and Devinder Jeet Singh Laddi Dhos from Dharamkot. Meanwhile, Rimpy Grewal, the party’s women wing in-charge for Malwa Zone-2, announced on Saturday that she might also contest the election.

In Fazilka district, the party has fielded sitting MLAs Narinderpal Singh Sawna from Fazilka and Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy from Jalalabad. Goldy had defeated SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal in the 2022 Assembly elections by a margin of 30,930 votes. The candidates for Abohar and Balluana are yet to be announced. Abohar is the home turf of former state BJP president Sunil Jakhar, whose nephew Sandeep Jakhar is the sitting Congress MLA. The latter was suspended by the Congress in 2023 over alleged anti-party activities.

In Faridkot district, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan has been fielded from Kotkapura, while sitting MLA Amolak Singh has been named from Jaitu. The candidature for the Faridkot constituency, represented by AAP MLA Gurdit Singh Sekhon, remains undecided.

In Bathinda district, apart from Baljinder Kaur’s candidature from Talwandi Sabo, the party is yet to announce candidates for Rampura Phul, Bhucho Mandi, Bathinda Urban, Bathinda Rural and Maur. The district is politically significant as, barring Rampura Phul, all its Assembly segments fall under the Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency, which is represented by senior SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal. In Bathinda Urban, Jagroop Singh Gill is the sitting AAP MLA. Mayor Padamjeet Singh Mehta is also a ticket aspirant.

Baljinder Kaur said, “I thank the party leadership for giving me the ticket for the fifth time, including once for the Bathinda Lok Sabha seat in 2019.” She first contested the Assembly bypoll in 2014 but lost. She has represented Talwandi Sabo in the Vidhan Sabha since 2017.

In Mansa district, sitting MLA Gurpreet Singh Banawali has been named from Sardulgarh. The party is yet to announce candidates for Mansa and Budhlada. Sitting Mansa MLA Vijay Singla, a former Cabinet minister, was dropped from the government in 2022 following corruption allegations. Budhlada is represented by Budh Ram, the party’s former state working president.

In Barnala district, Labh Singh Ugoke and Kulwant Singh Pandori have been fielded from Bhadaur and Mehal Kalan constituencies, respectively. The AAP candidate for Barnala is yet to be announced. Barnala is the home turf of state BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon. In the 2024 bypoll, Congress candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhillon had won the seat, defeating AAP’s Harinder Singh Dhillon and BJP’s Kewal Singh Dhillon. The bypoll was necessitated after sitting MLA Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer was elected to the Lok Sabha from Sangrur.

“The pending decision on the two ministers from Muktsar and the exclusion of all four Ferozepur seats are significant points of discussion,” said a veteran politician.

AAP spokesperson Neel Garg, who hails from Bathinda, said, “In 2022, we had dreams and promises. Now, we are going before the public on the basis of our work. The list comprises only around 40 candidates out of a total of 117. This is a political strategy. We have taken the lead by releasing our list first.”

Of the 31 Assembly constituencies in the eight districts, the AAP currently holds 29 seats, with Abohar and Barnala being the only two seats represented by the Congress. The AAP is yet to announce candidates for both constituencies.