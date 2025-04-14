DT
PT
Home / Bathinda / Two Muktsar residents killed, three injured in road mishap

Two Muktsar residents killed, three injured in road mishap

They set out on foot pilgrimage to Salasar Dham in Rajasthan
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 03:10 PM Apr 14, 2025 IST
File photos of the deceased.
Two residents of Muktsar town lost their lives and three others sustained injuries in a road accident near Rawatsar in Rajasthan during the ‘Salasar Daak Dhwaja Yatra’—a traditional foot pilgrimage to the Salasar Dham temple.

The group of devotees had set out on the foot pilgrimage from Muktsar on Saturday night, taking turns to carry a sacred flag as part of the ritual. However, around 4 am on Monday between Dhannasar and Rawatsar in Hanumangarh district, a speeding car reportedly driven by a drowsy driver lost control and hit the group of devotees.

Kapil Arora, a resident of Tilak Nagar, died on the spot. Ashok Kumar, a government school teacher from Bhatthewali street, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital in Malout. He later succumbed to his injuries.

“An injured person was brought to the hospital. He had already received first aid and was being taken to a larger facility. However, his condition worsened, and he was brought here, where he was declared brought dead,” said a doctor at the hospital. The body was sent back to Rajasthan for post-mortem and legal formalities.

Among the injured is Sunil, a resident of Bagh Wali street, who has been admitted to a hospital in Bathinda. Two others sustained minor injuries and are recovering.

Kapil is survived by his five-year-old child, while Ashok is survived by a five-year-old son and a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

The incident has sent a wave of grief across religious organisations and residents of Muktsar town.

