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Home / Bathinda / Two teenagers drown in canal in Mansa

Two teenagers drown in canal in Mansa

Sources said that the boys were suddenly caught in a strong current and swept away

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 07:51 PM Apr 25, 2026 IST
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Gurwinder Singh and Sukhpreet Singh. File photos
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Two teenage boys drowned in a canal while attempting to cool off amid intense heat on Saturday.

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The victims, both aged around 15-16 years and students, have been identified as Gurwinder Singh from Dhaipai village and Sukhpreet Singh from Bhikhi village. According to sources, the two friends had gone for a swim in the Bhikhi distributary located between Samaon and Dhaipai villages.

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Sources said that the boys were suddenly caught in a strong current and swept away.

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On receiving information, Bhikhi police immediately reached the spot. After nearly four hours of search, a team of divers fished out the bodies from near Pharwahi village.

Gurwinder had recently appeared for Class X examinations and was awaiting his result, while Sukhpreet Singh was also pursuing his studies.

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The bodies have been sent to the Civil Hospital in Mansa for post-mortem examination.

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