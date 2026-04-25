Two teenagers drown in canal in Mansa

Two teenage boys drowned in a canal while attempting to cool off amid intense heat on Saturday.

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The victims, both aged around 15-16 years and students, have been identified as Gurwinder Singh from Dhaipai village and Sukhpreet Singh from Bhikhi village. According to sources, the two friends had gone for a swim in the Bhikhi distributary located between Samaon and Dhaipai villages.

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Sources said that the boys were suddenly caught in a strong current and swept away.

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On receiving information, Bhikhi police immediately reached the spot. After nearly four hours of search, a team of divers fished out the bodies from near Pharwahi village.

Gurwinder had recently appeared for Class X examinations and was awaiting his result, while Sukhpreet Singh was also pursuing his studies.

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The bodies have been sent to the Civil Hospital in Mansa for post-mortem examination.