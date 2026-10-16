Two wagons of goods train derail at Bathinda's Rampura Phul
The cause of the derailment was not immediately known
The railway authorities have started assessment of the situation and taking steps to restore normal rail movement. Tribune photo
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Two wagons of a goods train derailed at Rampura Phul in Bathinda district on Friday, affecting rail traffic. No casualty has been reported so far.
The railway authorities have started assessment of the situation and taking steps to restore normal rail movement.
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The cause of the derailment was not immediately known.
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Sources said that the train was carrying cars.
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