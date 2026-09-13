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Home / Bathinda / ‘Udta Punjab’ to ‘Khed da Punjab’: Youth Run in Bathinda sends anti-drug message

‘Udta Punjab’ to ‘Khed da Punjab’: Youth Run in Bathinda sends anti-drug message

Large number of participants join 5-km run, Punjab CM's OSD Rajbir Singh Ghuman said govt working to keep youngsters away from drugs by involving them in sports

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 06:21 PM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Participants during the 'Punjab Youth Run' in Bathinda on Sunday
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Amid a debate over the drug menace in Bathinda following the circulation of some videos highlighting the issue, a large number of people participated in a five-km ‘Punjab Youth Run’ here on Sunday, sending out a message against drugs and in favour of sports and a healthy lifestyle.

The run was organised under the leadership of Bathinda Mayor Padamjeet Singh Mehta, with Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) president Amarjeet Mehta also participating.

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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s OSD Rajbir Singh Ghuman, who was the chief guest, said the government was working to keep youngsters away from drugs by involving them in sports.

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“Those who had defamed Punjab as ‘Udta Punjab’ earlier should now see that it is ‘Khed da Punjab, Rangla Punjab, Bhajda-Daud da Punjab’,” said Ghuman.

He said the participation of such a large number of people showed that youngsters wanted to choose sports, health, education and progress over drugs.

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The participants were given T-shirts, medals and refreshments.

Ghuman said this was the third such event after Jalandhar and Mohali.

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