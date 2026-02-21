Malout Municipal Council demolished the walls demarcating land in an allegedly “unapproved” colony on Dabwali Road, on the outskirts of Malout town.

The action came after Cabinet Minister Dr. Baljit Kaur, who represents Malout in the Punjab Assembly, directed the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Muktsar, to stop the registration of plots in the colony on Thursday.

Additionally, the Municipal Council installed a board in the colony stating that the sale and purchase of plots there is illegal.

Notably, the minister had sought a report from the ADC after receiving complaints regarding unauthorised colonies in Malout.

“You send someone to the spot to inspect the situation and ban the registration of plots here. Once these colonisers sell plots, we will be forced to make roads. This will be a troublesome situation then,” said Dr Baljit Kaur to the ADC over the phone.