Home / Bathinda / Unapproved colony in Malout faces action after minister's directions

Unapproved colony in Malout faces action after minister's directions

Malout Municipal Council installs board declaring plot sale and purchase illegal

Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 11:05 AM Feb 21, 2026 IST
The Municipal Council installed a board in the colony stating that the sale and purchase of plots there is illegal.
Malout Municipal Council demolished the walls demarcating land in an allegedly “unapproved” colony on Dabwali Road, on the outskirts of Malout town.

The action came after Cabinet Minister Dr. Baljit Kaur, who represents Malout in the Punjab Assembly, directed the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Muktsar, to stop the registration of plots in the colony on Thursday.

Additionally, the Municipal Council installed a board in the colony stating that the sale and purchase of plots there is illegal.

Notably, the minister had sought a report from the ADC after receiving complaints regarding unauthorised colonies in Malout.

“You send someone to the spot to inspect the situation and ban the registration of plots here. Once these colonisers sell plots, we will be forced to make roads. This will be a troublesome situation then,” said Dr Baljit Kaur to the ADC over the phone.

