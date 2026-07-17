Undertrial dies after health deteriorates at Ferozepur Central Jail

An undertrial lodged in the Central Jail here died after his health suddenly deteriorated. The deceased has been identified as Lakhwinder Singh alias Nikka (21), a resident of Makhu in this border district.

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Lakhwinder was lodged in the Central Jail under judicial custody in connection with a case registered under the NDPS Act.

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Jail authorities said that his condition worsened late night on Wednesday following which he was immediately shifted to the Civil Hospital for treatment. However, he breathed his last on the way to the hospital and doctors declared him brought dead upon arrival.

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Jail officials said that the body of the deceased has been kept in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination. After completion of the legal formalities and the post-mortem, the body will be handed over to the family.

Officials said the exact cause of death would be known only after the post-mortem report was received. Further proceedings are being carried out as per the prescribed rules.