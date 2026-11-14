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Home / Bathinda / Unidentified persons booked for disrupting traffic during farmers’ in Aboharstir

Unidentified persons booked for disrupting traffic during farmers’ in Aboharstir

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Our Correspondent
Fazilka, Updated At : 05:54 AM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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The Abohar police have booked around 25 to 30 unidentified persons for allegedly blocking the Fazilka-Abohar National Highway during a protest outside the grain market in Abohar.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Arshdeep Kaur under Sections 126(2), 285, 326(b) and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the police, the protesters disrupted traffic by parking tractor-trailers on the highway, resulting in long queues of vehicles on both sides of the road and causing inconvenience to commuters.

The protest was held on Thursday by farmers demanding the procurement of PR variety of paddy. They alleged that procurement agencies had stopped purchasing the crop, claiming that the procurement target had been achieved, even though lakhs of bags of paddy were still lying in the grain market awaiting procurement.

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Irked over the suspension of procurement, the farmers parked their tractor-trailers on the highway, causing a traffic blockade. Police officials tried to persuade them to lift the blockade, but the protesters refused to relent.

The farmers have expressed resentment over the non-procurement of the remaining paddy at the Minimum Support Price (MSP). They alleged that their produce was still lying in the grain market despite being eligible for procurement and that private traders were offering them prices lower than the MSP.

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