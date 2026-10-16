US Congressman raises alarm to Indian Ambassador over murder of Punjab anti-drug activist Parvinder Jhota

The killing of popular Sikh social activist and anti-drug crusader Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa has escalated into an international issue, drawing formal concern from US political leadership.

US Congressman Thomas R Suozzi had sent an official letter to the Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, raising deep concerns over the murder of Jhota and requesting transparency in the ongoing investigation.

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Jhota was shot dead in broad daylight on Tuesday morning after confronting a local chemist, Ashwani Kumar, over the alleged illegal sale of habit-forming pharmaceutical drugs to an elderly addict. Jhota was broadcasting live on Facebook during the confrontation, demanding the chemist cease selling addictive medicines. During an ensuing argument, Kumar allegedly pulled out his licenced weapon and opened fire, fatally wounding Jhota and injuring a bystander.

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“Jhota’s work uplifted countless Punjabi families, and many of my constituents have spoken of his life-changing efforts to raise awareness and support those affected by substance abuse," Congressman Suozzi wrote in his letter to Ambassador Kwatra.

Highlighting the scale of the crisis, Suozzi noted that official data indicates nearly 2.8 per cent of Punjab's population--close to 9,50,000 individuals--struggle with substance dependency, including an estimated 2,30,000 heroin users.

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“I respectfully hope that the circumstances surrounding his death are examined with the utmost transparency, so that no chilling effect is cast over those who dedicate their lives to combating addiction," the letter added, requesting updates on the status of the investigation to ensure accountability and justice.

The information was shared by Pritpal Singh, founder of the American Sikh Caucus Committee, who publicly thanked Suozzi for seeking answers from the Government of India.

In a post on Facebook Dr Swaiman Singh said, “You may not agree with the way he fought but almost everyone in Punjab knows one hard truth: the illegal sale of pharmaceutical drugs is out of control. Doctors, pharmacists, and the entire medical community must stand firmly against the unchecked sale of: Benzodiazepines (alprazolam, clonazepam, nitrazepam, diazepam), Opioid analgesics (tramadol), Pregabalin and similar agents.”

“Large quantities continue to flow from Baddi and other parts of Himachal Pradesh into Punjab.

Stronger regulations, strict enforcement, and accountability from chemists, doctors, and regulators are urgently needed,” said Swaiman Singh.