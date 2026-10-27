US suspends visa-free travel programme for Chinese nationals to Northern Mariana Islands

Washington DC [US], October 27 (ANI): The administration of US President Donald Trump has suspended a programme that allowed Chinese nationals to travel to the US territory of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) without a visa for short-term visits, citing national security, law enforcement and immigration enforcement concerns.

US Senator Mike Lee, a Republican representing Utah, announced the decision in a post on X on Monday (local time), crediting Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin with ending the "loophole" for Chinese birth tourism.

Advertisement

🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 I’m very pleased to report that @SecMullinDHS at @DHSgov just CLOSED Joe Biden’s loophole for Chinese birth tourism for which we sounded the alarm earlier this year. America is not a nursery for the CCP to steal citizenship. Thank you, President Trump! — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) October 26, 2026

"I’m very pleased to report that @SecMullinDHS at @DHSgov just CLOSED Joe Biden’s loophole for Chinese birth tourism for which we sounded the alarm earlier this year," Lee said.

Advertisement

"America is not a nursery for the CCP to steal citizenship. Thank you, President Trump!" he added.

Lee also highlighted an April post by Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin, which reported that four Republican senators had urged the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to close the programme, arguing that it was being exploited by Chinese nationals seeking to obtain US citizenship for their children through birthright citizenship.

Advertisement

"NEW: Four GOP Senators, @BasedMikeLee, @JohnCornyn, @SenRickScott, & @BillCassidy, have penned a letter to DHS Secretary Mullin, urging him to close a Biden era “birth tourism” loophole that allows Chinese nationals to visit the Northern Mariana Islands for 14 days without a visa, which they say is being exploited by the Chinese due to birthright citizenship," Melugin said in the post.

NEW: Four GOP Senators, @BasedMikeLee, @JohnCornyn, @SenRickScott, & @BillCassidy, have penned a letter to DHS Secretary Mullin, urging him to close a Biden era “birth tourism” loophole that allows Chinese nationals to visit the Northern Mariana Islands for 14 days without a visa, which they say is being exploited by the Chinese due to birthright citizenship. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 22, 2026

The official notice issued by the Department of Homeland Security announced the suspension of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Economic Vitality and Security Travel Authorization Program (EVS-TAP), which permitted prescreened nationals of the People's Republic of China (PRC) to visit the territory without a visa for up to 14 days per visit, subject to specified conditions.

According to the notice, the suspension will apply to both new applicants and travellers holding existing authorisations. Chinese nationals already admitted to the CNMI under the programme and legally present in the territory on the effective date will be permitted to remain for their currently authorised period of stay. However, they will need to obtain a visa for future visits.

The notice stated that the programme's suspension was necessary because the United States was facing "evolving and sophisticated threats" which, combined with the number of Chinese nationals entering the territory through the programme, created "a significant risk to the security and law enforcement interests of the United States."

According to the notice, more than 3,000 Chinese nationals used EVS-TAP to enter the CNMI in fiscal year 2025. The department said travellers were vetted by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) rather than by a State Department consular officer.

"While the program was intended to facilitate economic travel and enhance security over the prior parole policy, this volume of visa-exempt entries presents unacceptable security and law enforcement risks," the notice stated.

The department further said it believed that Chinese nationals were "exploiting" the programme, citing previous incidents involving unauthorised onward travel and activities near sensitive US military installations.

The notice identified potential "espionage and intelligence collection" targeting US defence infrastructure in the Indo-Pacific as a significant national security concern. It also pointed to the strategic importance of Guam and the CNMI, noting that the region hosts military facilities central to US defence interests.

The department cited cases in which Chinese nationals were "convicted of conspiring" to transport other Chinese nationals illegally from the CNMI to Guam. In one case, nine Chinese nationals were allegedly transported, while another case involved seven individuals. The notice said most of those individuals were "later encountered in or near sensitive military installations".

DHS also raised concerns about birth tourism, stating that the programme could be exploited by visitors seeking US citizenship for children born in the territory without lasting ties to the country.

The notice said birth tourism could place pressure on the CNMI's medical infrastructure and affect residents, while potentially creating additional risks related to intelligence and espionage activities.

It also cited concerns about organised criminal networks, money laundering and labour abuses linked to PRC-connected enterprises operating in the CNMI.

The department acknowledged that the suspension could affect local businesses that had relied on tourism and commercial travel from China, as well as prospective travellers who might face financial losses or inconvenience. However, it said these concerns were outweighed by national security, immigration and law enforcement considerations.

The notice clarified that Chinese nationals seeking to visit the CNMI for business or pleasure would be required to obtain an appropriate nonimmigrant visa before travelling, unless another lawful exception applied.

The suspension does not reinstate the previous parole policy for Chinese nationals seeking entry to the CNMI, which was discontinued on February 20, 2025.

The programme was introduced in 2024 as a restricted sub-programme under the Guam-CNMI Visa Waiver framework, balancing the economic importance of Chinese tourism to the territory against national security, public safety and immigration concerns. The latest suspension will allow DHS, in consultation with the Departments of State and the Interior, to evaluate the programme and measures to address the identified risks. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)