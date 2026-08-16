Vande Mataram row: BJP activists lock Congress office in Bathinda

After a controversy erupted over the Congress' Independence Day event in Delhi on Saturday, with the BJP accusing Sonia Gandhi of objecting to the full version of Vande Mataram being played, saffron party leaders lodged a protest in Bathinda on Sunday and locked the entrance to the Congress office.

Advertisement

Former MLA and BJP's Bathinda district president Sarup Singla said that the party's youth activists had locked the Congress office as a symbolic protest. “We will open it as we don't want to harass anyone. It was a symbolic protest over the controversy that erupted over the playing of Vande Mataram. We want an FIR to be lodged against Sonia Gandhi,” said Singla.

Advertisement

Saffron party activists lodged a protest outside the Congress office, holding photos of Sonia Gandhi marked with crosses.